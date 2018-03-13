Odisha government signs MoU with Tata Trusts

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Odisha government and Tata Trusts on Tuesday signed an MoU for implementing the state’s decision on land rights settlement for slum dwellers in urban areas. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who was present on the MoU signing ceremony, said the Tata Trusts will provide technical support to the work. He urged all district collectors and other officials concerned to accord top priority to this work.

Patnaik said, “Seven months ago, we had to take a decision on urban slum dwellers. There was a choice between continuing the practice of evictions and treating people as encroachers resulting in families living in fear and insecurity or recognising their immense contribution … and providing them land rights.”

“Keeping people first, we chose the second option. A seemingly complicated situation always has a simple solution. This has been done for the first time in the country,” he added.

