Odisha government hands over land titles to 2,000 slum dwellers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Odisha government on Monday handed over land titles to around 2,000 slum dwellers of different urban local bodies in Ganjam and Puri districts.

As part of the implementation of the Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers Act 2017, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed the land rights to the slum dwellers at a function held at Chhatrapur, the district headquarter town of Ganjam district. In addition to the land titles, the beneficiaries will be provided Rs 2 lakh each part-funding to build their homes, officials said.

“Not only they get the land titles, but they will also live in a dignified manner with all facilities like road, light, drinking water and other essential provisions,” Patnaik said, while handing over the titles and launching the Liveable Habitat Mission (‘Mo Ghara’). Tata Trusts will provide technical support for the project, which is likely to benefit around 10 lakh slum dwellers of 2,500 pockets in 104 urban local bodies (ULB) across the state.

“We are very much happy to partner with the state government in the project,” said Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts. The project will be implemented in a mission mode and will be completed in the next one year, Odisha Urban Development Minister Niranjan Pujari said.

