Odisha girl who was set on fire for protesting harassment dies 

A minor girl from Kalahandi, who was set on fire last week allegedly by her uncle and his friend for protesting against harassment, succumbed to her burn injuries early Tuesday at a government hospital in Rourkela. The girl, who was studying in Class 10, had sustained 90 per cent burns. The girl’s uncle and his friend allegedly poured kerosene on her when she was alone in her house. A day earlier, both the youths had allegedly passed vulgar comments at her, following which the girl’s parents raised the matter with the gram panchayat and cautioned the youths.

During interrogation of the girl’s grandparents, the CID team found that the immolation was a fallout of enmity between the girl’s father and the accused’s family.

Six people have been arrested. The main accused is a juvenile.