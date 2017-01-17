Odisha girl who was set afire for protesting eve-teasing dies in hospital

The State CID which is probing into the incident has already arrested 6 persons including the two prime accused. (Representational photo) The State CID which is probing into the incident has already arrested 6 persons including the two prime accused. (Representational photo)

A minor girl from Kalahandi, who was set afire last week by her uncle and another youth for protesting eve-teasing succumbed to her burn injuries early Tuesday morning at a government hospital in Rourkela.

The girl, who was studying in class 10 in a school in Kalahandi district was struggling for life after sustaining over 90 per cent burn injuries. Last week, the girl’s uncle Jugal Sahoo and his friend Bulu Das poured kerosene on her while she was alone in her house. A day ago, both the youth had passed vulgar comments at her following which the girl’s parent brought the matter to the notice of the local grampanchayat and cautioned them. Enraged by the warning, the two youth had set her afire.

After sustaining severe burn injuries and continuous deterioration in condition, she was admitted to VIMSAR Hospital in Burla and later shifted to Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela. Though the doctors there advised for shifting her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, she was not in a condition to be transferred.

The Sundargarh district administration provided a vehicle to the family members of the deceased to shift the body from the hospital to the village. An amount of Rs 2,000 was also provided to them as travel expenses by Red Cross.

The State CID which is probing into the incident has already arrested 6 persons including the two prime accused. The CID has redflagged the case for speedier chargesheet and trial.

