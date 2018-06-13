Odisha gets ‘universal health coverage’ scheme

Calling the scheme “landmark”, Patnaik said, “One of our major commitments is universal health coverage. Calling the scheme “landmark”, Patnaik said, “One of our major commitments is universal health coverage.

ODISHA CHIEF Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced that the state government will launch the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana on August 15, to provide free healthcare to 70 lakh families in the state.

Calling the scheme “landmark”, Patnaik said, “One of our major commitments is universal health coverage. Each and everyone visiting any government health institution from district to sub-centre level will be provided all health services free of cost.”

“Under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, secondary and tertiary cashless healthcare assistance will be provide up to Rs 5 lakh per family per annum,” Patnaik said. He also announced a “drop back” or transport assistance of Rs 500 to all pregnant women or infants visiting public health facilities.

Odisha BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma said, “How is this scheme different from the Centre’s National Health Protection Scheme? And who will implement the Centre’s scheme in Odisha if the state

government announces its own programmes?”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App