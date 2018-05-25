Ganeshi Lal is new governor of Odisha

Ganeshi Lal. (File photo) Ganeshi Lal. (File photo)

BJP leader Ganeshi Lal has been appointed as the new governor for Odisha. The new governor fills the vacancy left after SC Jamir completed his tenure on March 21. Bihar’s governor Satya Pal Malik held additional charge of Odisha.

Professor Lal, as he is commonly known, has served as president of BJP’s Haryana unit. He has also served as Food Supplies Minister in Haryana. He has been serving as Chairman of BJP’s Disciplinary Committee.

