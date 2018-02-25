Odisha files for geographical recognition of its rasagulla variant

Odisha has also been celebrating a Rasagulla Diwas since 2015. (Illustration by C R Sasikumar) Odisha has also been celebrating a Rasagulla Diwas since 2015. (Illustration by C R Sasikumar)

The Odisha government on Friday filed for geographical recognition for the Odishara Rasagulla with the Geographical Indications Registry (GI) office based in Chennai. Secretary of Odisha’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department L N Gupta told The Indian Express that “his department filed the necessary paperwork”.

The Odisha government was under pressure to file for recognition of its variant of the sweet, after West Bengal was awarded the GI tag for its own variant in November. Variants of the sweet can be distinguished on the basis of several parameters, such as size, weight, colour, sweetness and density, sources at GI say.

In 2015, the Odisha government formed three committees — to study origin of the Odiya rasagulla, examine grounds on which other states laid claim to it and to collect historical documents as evidence. Odisha has also been celebrating a Rasagulla Diwas since 2015.

A GI tag for a particular product recognises it as distinctive to a particular locality or region or country. The award of a GI tag for any product is a 10-step-process, which begins with filing of an application and culminates in a registration, according to the registry website. The GI tag is valid for 10 years and can be renewed on payment of an appropriate fee. Any party, wishing to contest the GI’s decision, can file an appeal with the Intellectual Property Apellate Board (IPAB) within three months of the registration.

