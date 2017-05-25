Odisha: ‘Gau rakshaks’ stop transport of 20 cows

The cows at the Bhubaneswar railway station on Wednesday. The cows at the Bhubaneswar railway station on Wednesday.

Over 20 milch cows that were being transported in a train by a Noida-based dairy company were taken off the train at Bhubaneswar station Wednesday evening after some people claiming to be members of a gau raksha dal alleged that the cows were being illegally trafficked. The group also allegedly assaulted the veterinary doctor, the station manager, the train driver and two employees of the dairy firm accompanying the cows.

The cows, which were being transported in the parcel van of Kochuveli-Guwahati Express from Tamil Nadu’s Salem to Meghalaya, were stopped by the group at 10 pm, soon after the train stopped at the station.

Railway SP Sanjay Kaushal said members of the group beat up the veterinary doctor and the station manager and the dairy staff. By the time police reached the station, the accused had left. Though the dairy firm had the requisite papers for transporting the cows, its officials have been detained. Till last reports last came in, the cows were at the railway station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now