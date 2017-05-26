Odisha gau rakshak assault: Cows were being taken to govt-run dairy

A day after cow vigilantes pulled 20 milch cows off a train in Bhubaneswar, alleging that they were being transported illegally, it has emerged that the cows were being taken by a Delhi-based dairy firm to a government dairy farm in Meghalaya.

Employees of Beetech Agro, a firm in Saket, were transporting the cows from Salem to Guwahati on the Kochuveli-Guwahati Express. From Guwahati the cows were to be taken to Shillong by road, police said. When the train reached Bhubaneswar station on the night of May 24, the cow vigilantes pulled the animals out and assaulted five people.

On Thursday, a case was lodged against unnamed persons on charges of rioting, unlawful assembly and stopping of train.

Bhubaneswar Government Railway Police station inspector-in-charge Soubhagya Swain said, “Those who assaulted the employees of the dairy firm are criminals. We will not spare anyone who takes law into their hands. The cows were being transported with all requisite papers. We will see the CCTV footage and identify the accused.”

The cows, which were being transported by Beetech Agro at a cost of Rs 2.65 lakh, were taken off and kept in a field near the railway station.

