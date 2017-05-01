Odisha freedom fighter’s kin recovering well: Doctors

Three days after he was found seriously ill on a street in Bhubaneswar, the condition of Babula Panda, grandson of freedom fighter Laxmi Indira Panda, has improved, with doctors saying he was on the road to recovery.

“His condition is fast improving. His urea and creatinine levels have gone down after dialysis. He can speak now,” said Siddharth Das, principal of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where Panda (30) has been admitted. “A team of doctors from neurology and urology department are monitoring his health,” they said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already announced free treatment for Panda.

Panda went missing on April 16, soon after his parents were felicitated by PM Narendra Modi for Indian National Army leader Laxmi Indira Panda’s contribution to the freedom struggle.

His disappearance had led to a political slugfest. BJP MLA Pradip Purohit had alleged that BJD leader Rabi Nanda and state Energy Minister Pranab Prakash Das was responsible for Babula’s disappearance.

Odisha DGP K B Singh, on the other hand, had said Babula had criminal antecedents and had gone into hiding.

He was found by police near a drain in Bhubaneswar and then admitted to a private medical college as he complained of pain in the pelvic region. He was shifted to SCB Medical College after he was diagnosed with kidney related complications.

Panda’s mother Sujata visited her son in the hospital. She said she regretted her family’s decision to come to Bhubaneswar for attending the felicitation ceremony. “He was not suffering from any disease and he did not have any kidney-related problems. I don’t know how he fell so sick,” said Sujata.

