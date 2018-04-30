Odisha: Four children injured in mobile phone battery explosion

Follow Us:
Monday, April 30, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
By: PTI | Berhampur (odisha) | Updated: April 30, 2018 10:31:34 pm

Four children were injured when a mobile phone battery exploded in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Monday. The children suffered injuries in their hands and chests and were admitted to the sub divisional hospital at Chhatrapur and discharged after treatment, hospital sources said.

The blast took place when the children, one of them a girl, were trying to connect the phone to a discarded high watt charger at Lunguri village, sources said. The battery was taken from a garbage heap and no adults were present at the spot, they said. The inspector in-charge of Rambha police satation, Namita Behera said that the police are looking into the incident though no complaint was received.

