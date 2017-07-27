Odisha formally names Wheeler Island after APJ Abdul Kalam

Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to Kalam at a function on the occasion of the former president’s second death anniversary. Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to Kalam at a function on the occasion of the former president’s second death anniversary.

Odisha government has formally named the Outer Wheeler island in Bhadrak district as APJ Abdul Kalam Island as a tribute to the former president on his second death anniversary on Friday. The revenue and disaster management department yesterday issued a gazette notification after obtaining no objection certificate from the ministry of home affairs, said revenue and disaster management minister Maheswar Mohanty.

Mohanty today handed over a copy of the gazette notification to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who had earlier announced to name the Wheeler Island after Kalam. Patnaik paid tribute to Kalam at a function on the occasion of the former president’s second death anniversary.

He recalled Kalam’s emotional attachment with the interim test range at Chandipur in Balasore district and Wheeler Island in Bhadrak district. Kalam had spent most of his time in these two places as part of his efforts to develop missiles for the protection of the country, the chief minister said after paying floral tributes.

