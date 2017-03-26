Odisha: Forest department stalls construction of eco-tourism complex

The Odisha Forest Department has stalled the construction of an eco-tourism complex near Bhitarkanika national park here after an RTI query revealed that the project fell in an eco-sensitive zone.

The RTI, filed by social activist Anirudha Sethy, disclosed that permission to build the complex was not sought by Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) from the forest department.

“The partially constructed building near the national park entrance gate arrested my attention. I inquired about it but forest department officials refused to reply. Following the RTI application, I got to know that huge funds were frittered away in the garb of eco-tourism development,” Sethy said.

“The complex is situated within handshaking distance from the national park boundary and the forest department has stalled the project as it comes under eco-sensitive zone of the wildlife sanctuary,” officials said.

“OTDC carried out the construction work without the prior approval of forest department. After it was brought to notice, the work has stopped in accordance with standing rules,” Divisional Forest officer of Rajnagar Mangrove Division Bimal Prasanna Acharya said.

“The area where the resort is being constructed is an eco-sensitive zone. Any form of permanent construction will affect the ecological sensitivity of the region. The area is frequented by estuarine crocodiles, spotted deer, birds and other animals,” Acharya said.

District Tourists Officer Bijoy Mahanty said, “OTDC had to halt the project as necessary permission from the forest department to run a commercial tourism complex as per Section 28 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 had not been sought.”

OTDC deputy executive engineer said that forest department has isssued directions to stop the construction of the tourist complex.

