Odisha food poisoning: 30 people fall ill after eating at community feast

The incident happened in Odisha's Balasore district.

Around 30 people fell ill with symptoms of food poisoning after eating at a community feast in Odisha’s Balasore district.

The villagers, who attended the feast at Kantabania village on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Saturday night, complained of vomiting, stomach pain and nausea, a district health official said.

They were taken to the local community health centre from where 22 people, including 15 children, were shifted to the district headquarter hospital. Balasore chief district medical officer, Bibekananda Das, said the condition of all the patients were stable.

