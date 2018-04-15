Presents Express Eye
Five arrested with fake notes with face value of Rs 1.5 lakh

Five persons were arrested on Sunday after fake currency notes with face value of Rs 1.5 lakh were seized from them in Balasore district of Odisha, police said. The matter came to light when a man of Khirkona village under Simulia police station area was detained by the police after some counterfeit notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were detected while he was depositing money in Khirkona Seva Cooperative Samiti, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Balasore Sadar), Pravash Chandra Pal said.

On the basis of the information given by the man, the police conducted raids in several parts of the district during which the five accused were arrested.

