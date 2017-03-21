Odisha farmer commits suicide; investigation launched

An investigation has been launched after a 70-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison due to crop failure and debt burden at Nuagaon in Ganjam district. The victim, Brundaban Swain, who committed suicide on Sunday was initially admitted to Aska hospital and then shifted to MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur, but he died during treatment, officials said. “A joint investigation was yesterday launched by police, Tehsildar, Block Development Officer (BDO), cooperative and agriculture officials,” Sub-Collector of Bhanjanagar Laxmi Kanta Sethi said.

“Swain had cultivated different crops including sugarcane in the farm. He allegedly did not get the cost of the sugarcane he had supplied to a cooperative sugar industry,” official sources said.

“The victim has two sons but they could not spell out the reason behind the cause of his suicide,” Inspector in-charge of Aska police station Baleswar Gidhi said.

“It was third such incident of an alleged suicide by a farmer in the last 10 days in Ganjam district,” officials said. Earlier, T Bulu Reddy (40) of Chikarada village under Rangeilunda block and Manoranjan Sahu (58) of Masabadi village had committed suicide due to unknown reasons, officials added.

