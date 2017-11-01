Odisha farmer commits suicide, govt seeks report in 48 hours

Other farmers in the area alleged that the pesticide supplied to them by government agencies was of a sub-standard quality, which led to the crop damage. (Picture used for representational purpose) Other farmers in the area alleged that the pesticide supplied to them by government agencies was of a sub-standard quality, which led to the crop damage. (Picture used for representational purpose)

A farmer in Odisha’s Bargarh district allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday following crop loss due to a pest attack, forcing the BJD government in the state to rush a technical team to study the cause of the crop damage. This is the third farmer suicide in the district in seven days.

State Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout convened a high-level meeting after receiving the news of the farmer committing suicide and directed the Bargarh district authority to submit a report on the incident within 48 hours. The meeting was attended by the state chief secretary and other senior officials of the Naveen Patnaik-led government.

“The death of the farmer is unfortunate and painful. I have rushed a team of agricultural experts to conduct an on-the-spot investigation,” Rout told reporters. The farmer, who was identified as Brunda Sahu of Kalapani village in Bargarh district — on Tuesday had set his paddy field afire after failing to address the pest problem, his family members said.

This morning, Sahu went to the paddy field where he allegedly consumed poison. He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital, where he died during treatment, the family members added.

Sahu’s son claimed that his father had taken a loan for cultivation and took the extreme step out of frustration over the crop loss. Though he had informed the district administration about the pest attack, the government did not come to his rescue, he alleged.

Other farmers in the area alleged that the pesticide supplied to them by government agencies was of a sub-standard quality, which led to the crop damage. Angry villagers staged a road blockade with the farmer’s body at Bargarh, demanding compensation for the bereaved family.

