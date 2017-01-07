Odisha Excise dept asked to identify liquor shops in 15 days

The Odisha government Saturday issued a direction to the Excise and Works departments to complete the process of identifying liquor shops located within 500 metres of highways within the next 15 days. The direction to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary AP Padhi. Taking into account the suggestions at the meeting in the light of a Supreme Court order on location of liquor shops, Padhi said the apex court’s order in this regard should be implemented by April 1. The Chief Secretary directed the Excise department to instruct the Collectors accordingly.

The Supreme Court, in its order dated December 15, 2016, directed to shift liquor shops located within 500 metres of highways.

Quoting the survey report of the National Road Safety Council and the National Highways Authority of India, it was pointed out that in 2011, a total of 4.9 lakh road accidents occurred in the country out of which, around 24,655 were caused due to drunken driving.

Similarly, in 2012, the total number of road accidents was at the same level of 4.9 lakh out of which, around 23,979 mishaps took place due to drunken driving.