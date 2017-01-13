Odisha engineering student electrocuted while talking selfie atop train

In October last year, a 25-year-old software engineer in Gajapati district died while taking selfie near a river. (Source: Google Maps) In October last year, a 25-year-old software engineer in Gajapati district died while taking selfie near a river. (Source: Google Maps)

An engineering diploma student of Jharsuguda district died on Friday morning while taking selfie atop a train bogie. Rajpal Gaurav Patra, a third-year diploma student of Jharsuguda Engineering School, died of electric shock when he came in contact with a high-voltage wire above the train at Balijuri railway godown in Jharsuguda district. Patra immediately died while his friend Lokesh Das sustained injuries during the incident. Das has been admitted to a hospital.

In October last year, a 25-year-old software engineer in Gajapati district died while taking selfie near a river. Rakesh Pattnayak, who was on puja vacation, slipped from a tree and drowned in Mahendratanaya river while taking a selfie. Similarly, in September last year an engineering student in Bhubaneswar was severely injured while taking a selfie atop a goods train. Subhendu Nayak, a student of Bhubaneswar’s Central Institute of Plastic Engineering & Technology came in contact with live high-voltage electric traction of the Railways while taking selfie atop a goods train in Bhotapada.

