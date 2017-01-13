Latest News
  • Odisha engineering student electrocuted while talking selfie atop train

Odisha engineering student electrocuted while talking selfie atop train

Patra immediately died while his friend Lokesh Das sustained injuries during the incident. Das has been admitted to a hospital.

Written by Debabrata Mohanty | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: January 13, 2017 4:54 pm
In October last year, a 25-year-old software engineer in Gajapati district died while taking selfie near a river. (Source: Google Maps)

An engineering diploma student of Jharsuguda district died on Friday morning while taking selfie atop a train bogie. Rajpal Gaurav Patra, a third-year diploma student of Jharsuguda Engineering School, died of electric shock when he came in contact with a high-voltage wire above the train at Balijuri railway godown in Jharsuguda district. Patra immediately died while his friend Lokesh Das sustained injuries during the incident. Das has been admitted to a hospital.

In October last year, a 25-year-old software engineer in Gajapati district died while taking selfie near a river. Rakesh Pattnayak, who was on puja vacation, slipped from a tree and drowned in Mahendratanaya river while taking a selfie. Similarly, in September last year an engineering student in Bhubaneswar was severely injured while taking a selfie atop a goods train. Subhendu Nayak, a student of Bhubaneswar’s Central Institute of Plastic Engineering & Technology came in contact with live high-voltage electric traction of the Railways while taking selfie atop a goods train in Bhotapada.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 13: Latest News