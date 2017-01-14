Odisha engineering student dies in selfie bid

Rajpal Gaurav Patra, a third-year student of diploma in civil engineering at Jharsuguda Engineering School, had gone to Baljori area to jog. Rajpal Gaurav Patra, a third-year student of diploma in civil engineering at Jharsuguda Engineering School, had gone to Baljori area to jog.

A 20-year-old engineering student from Jharsuguda district was electrocuted Friday morning while he was trying to take a selfie on top of a goods train compartment.

Rajpal Gaurav Patra, a third-year student of diploma in civil engineering at Jharsuguda Engineering School, had gone to Baljori area to jog. He climbed on top of a stationary oil tanker train on his way back. He died as soon as he came in contact with the overhead high tension wire and his friend Lokesh Dash, who accompanied him, lost consciousness on seeing Patra get electrocuted.

The student’s parents have been informed about the mishap, said Devendra Nayak, Sub-Inspector, Government Railway Police. Patra’s father works for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.