Dharmendra Pradhan visits flood affected area in Jajpur district, Odisha

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday visited flood affected area in Jajpur district of Odisha, news agency ANI reported. Pradhan asked the local administration to provide immediate flood relief to the people and said that more than 1 lac people have been affected in the district. He also said that a rescue operation is underway to help the people who are stranded for over twenty-four hours.

Pradhan said the area has been affected by flood due to heavy rain in upper catchment of Bramhani river. Pradhan told ANI that, “People have been provided with food. Administration is busy in rescue operations.”

On Saturday, an embankment of Brahmani river in Jajpur district breached and the Odisha government had to evacuate about 6,000 people. The rescue operation was also on in Dhenkanal and Kendrapara districts where fresh areas were inundated.

According to a PTI reprot, SRC B P Sethi said that the Jajpur district collector, sub-collector and other officials were monitoring the rescue and evacuation operation.

