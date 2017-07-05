Odisha Crime Branch arrests wanted Maoist

The Maoist was operating in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada region and a reward of Rs 4 lakh was announced for his arrest. The Maoist was operating in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada region and a reward of Rs 4 lakh was announced for his arrest.

The Odisha Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a wanted Maoist, allegedly involved in the Sunki Ghat landmine blast in which at least eight police personnel were killed in February this year. “Odisha Crime Branch arrests Madabi Bandi, a hard-core Maoist in connection with Sunki landmine blast of February 2017,” Crime Branch DG BK Sharma tweeted.

Sharma said the blast was targeted at police vehicles but refused to divulge the place from where the rebel was arrested.

The Maoist was operating in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada region and a reward of Rs 4 lakh was announced for his arrest, he said. The officer said the Maoist was produced in sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court in Korapur and sent to jail.

The explosion had taken place near Mungarbhumi on Sunki ghat in the Maoist-affected Koraput district. Altogether 13 personnel, mostly police drivers, were on their way to Cuttack in a truck for training when the landmine went off.

