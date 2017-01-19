Odisha court orders attachment of Saradha Realty property

Saradha had come under the scanner of Odisha crime branch’s economic offences wing (EOW) after hue and cry by investors and depositors. Saradha had come under the scanner of Odisha crime branch’s economic offences wing (EOW) after hue and cry by investors and depositors.

A special court in Odisha has ordered attachment of property worth Rs 4.2 crore in Odisha belonging to chit fund company Saradha Realty India Private Limited, which has been accused of swindling depositors. The designated court judge Gyan Ranjan Mohanty pronounced the order for confiscation Wednesday under the provision of Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (OPID) Act, 2011.

The order was delivered in respect to a case filed on December 27, 2013 against the company, belonging to the Saradha Group, by the then additional district magistrate Akshay Mohanty. Immovable property owned by the company includes land measuring 13.64 acres at Srikona Mouza under Sadar tehsil worth about Rs 4.20 crore, while Rs 2700 was found in a bank, sources said.

The company had come under the scanner of Odisha crime branch’s economic offences wing (EOW) after hue and cry by investors and depositors. A case was registered under different sections of Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 2011 by EOW, which investigated into the matter and conducted raids at some places before submitting a chargesheet.

Two witnesses – Mohanty and the investigating EOW officer of the case Gopabandhu Pati – were examined by the court. EOW had carried out raids at the Saradha realty office here at Fakir Mohan circle and seized 8 computers and some documents after breaking open the locks. Two company personnel were subsequently arrested by it.