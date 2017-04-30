Odisha constable, two others arrested for robbing trader

A POLICE constable and police informer from Bargarh district of Odisha were arrested on Saturday along with a driver in case of assaulting and loot of Rs 3 lakh from a Chhattisgarh-based scrap trader. The businessman, Sudhir Khatri, was on way to Jajpur district through Bargarh on April 23 when Constable Hemant Das and Durga Prasad, a police informer, reportedly intercepted him at Barahagoda toll gate.

The two reportedly took Khatri to a police outpost and assaulted him before taking Rs 3.82 lakh cash that he was carrying. Bargarh Sadar sub-divisional police officer Suresh Nayak said the duo let him off after Sub Inspector Dhabalesh Sahoo reached the spot. The three then returned Rs 80,000 to the businessman. Based on Khatri’s complaint, Bargarh police detained a constable, a home guard and another person in connection with the incident. The sub-inspector is still at large.

