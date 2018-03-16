Odisha: Congress MLAs come out against state chief, threaten to quit

After the 2014 state election, Congress had only 16 members out of 147 in Odisha assembly. After the 2014 state election, Congress had only 16 members out of 147 in Odisha assembly.

A faction in Odisha Congress has openly come out against state party chief Prasad Harichandan, with legislators saying they will quit the party than serve under his leadership. Many Congress leaders gathered at the house of veteran party leader Narasingh Mishra on Wednesday to discuss the strategy of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) for the opening day of the Assembly’s budget session. Some leaders also said they would convey their dissatisfaction with Harichandan to the national Congress leadership during the three-day session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) starting March 16.

“His leadership is not right”, said Jogesh Singh, Congress MLA from Sundergarh. “Organisation (of the Congress) is not gaining strength. I will not fight elections under the Harichandan’s leadership. I will consult my voters and migrate to some other political party”.

“I am unsure whether I will fight elections under Prasad,” said Tara Prasad Bahinipati, MLA from Jeypore in Koraput district. “My mind tells me not to”.

Harichandan, who along with four other MLAs did not attend the meeting, was not available for comment.

After the 2014 state election, Congress had only 16 members out of 147 in Odisha assembly. The party’s electoral fortunes continued to suffer after Harichandan was named state party chief after the polls. In the Bijepur bypoll in February, Congress candidate Pranay Sahu had to forfeit his deposit, despite Congress earlier winning the constituency thrice in a row.

Congress leaders said the state party chief should have recruited Rita, wife of deceased incumbent Congress MLA Subal Sahoo. They said Pranay’s candidacy for Bijepur was a good decision that was made too late, giving him little time to campaign. Harichandan had sent his resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi after Bijepur results were announced, but the party leadership rejected it.

Congress leader Suresh Routray defended son-in-law Harichandan and slammed those opposed to his leadership. “They are anxious to get a ticket from Naveen Patnaik. If Congress and Rahul Gandhi are so unpalatable, go. Congress has never heeded threats.”

