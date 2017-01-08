Odisha: Community crematoriums await inauguration by leaders

News of denial of last rites to the dead are being heard in other parts of the district as well. (Representational/Express Photo) News of denial of last rites to the dead are being heard in other parts of the district as well. (Representational/Express Photo)

There is no place for the dead in this coastal district. This is the view among relatives of the dead who have been denied use of community crematoriums built with government funds as politicians are yet to inaugurate them. Before announcement of panchayat polls, a number of proposed or completed government projects had either been inaugurated or their foundation laid by political party leaders. The crematoriums were not exempted from the list. But now the situation is such residents in a village in the district have either to bury or cremate their dead in open fields adjoining the newly-constructed cremation grounds.

Watch what else is making news:



In places like Golarhaat, Endara, Kuapada and Mallikeswarpur under Derabish tehsil and Talasanga, Bhusaranga and Manikunda under Marshaghai tehsil, crematoriums built a month or two ago with 14th Finance Commission grants are out of bounds for the people.

Khageswar Sahu (48) from Golarhaat said the new crematorium there refused to perform his mother’s last rites. As the crematorium was locked up, he had to cremate the body in the adjoining ground.

“It was the biggest shock of my life. I had to light the funeral pyre of my mother in the ground next to the crematorium. Later I was deeply dismayed knowing that the crematorium would be put to use only after the local MLA inaugurates it,” Sahu said.

“It is disconcerting that politicians are not sparing the dead. It is with taxpayers’ money that cremation grounds have been renovated and new ones built,” said retired Kendrapara College principal Harish Chandra Prusty.

News of denial of last rites to the dead are being heard in other parts of the district as well. A new crematorium at Talasanga village under Marshaghai block is a case in point.

“Construction of the (Talsanga) community crematorium ended two months back. However people have not been able to perform the last rites there. It will be thrown open for public after its inauguration by the local MLA. Till then, people have to patiently wait”, said a local Pratap Mohanty.

Asked about the complaints, District Collector Muralidhar Mallik said infrastructure development projects are immediately dedicated to people for public use.

“No official complaint regarding the crematorium issue is received so far. However, administration is looking into the matter expeditiously”.

Funds under the Finance Commission grants had been sanctioned for construction of 194 crematoriums spread across the district. Work on 116 crematoriums have already come to an end.