Odisha collectors asked to assess drought situation

Odisha district collectors were on Tuesday asked to assess the drought situation as 98 of the state’s 314 blocks had a dry spell this monsoon, an official said. In a letter to the collectors, The Special Relief Commissioner B P Sethi asked them to ensure that geo-tagged photographs of the crop lands should be taken and supervision by senior officers documented.

Sethi said officers were required to collect corroborative information regarding status of minor irrigation projects, depletion of ground water, scarcity of water, increased demand for work in public works like MGNREGS and increased migration of labour, shortage of fodder and attendance in Anganwadi centres and schools.

“The corroborative information should be submitted along with the report on crop damage for making a holistic evaluation of the situation,” Sethi said adding that the report should be filed by October 22.

Earlier, the state government had received reports regarding prevalence of dry spell in at least 98 of Odisha’s state’s 314 blocks.

“The situation in Bolangir, Baragarh and Nuapada is stated to be the worst among the districts. However, the government will consider declaring drought after getting report from the collectors,” an official said.

