Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s chopper stranded mid-air, engineer suspended

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Source: Express photo) Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Source: Express photo)

The Odisha government on Thursday suspended an executive engineer after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s chopper hovered for over 45 minutes over the skies of Koraput district waiting for correct coordinates.

Biranchi Mohanty, an executive engineer in the Public Works Department, was suspended for allegedly furnishing wrong longitude and latitude details of the chopper’s landing place in Kotpad area of Koraput district.

Watch What Else Is making News

Naveen had gone to Koraput for laying the foundation stone of new projects and handing out welfare benefits to beneficiaries at Jeypore as well as Kotpad.

The chopper was supposed to reach Kotpad at 12.55 pm. However, it could only land at 1.25 pm triggering speculation.

“The helicopter kept hovering in the air looking for the landing spot. As soon as we came to know about the delay, rectified coordinates were sent in, following which the chopper landed at the public meeting spot,” said Koraput SP CS Meena.