Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik visits Sundargarh district, launches several projects

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday made a whirlwind tour of Sundargarh district and launched several projects besides attending functions organised by different minority groups to felicitate him. Patnaik inaugurated an e-library near Uditnagar besides launching Rourkela Drinking Water Modernisation Project along with a 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital at Rourkela.

The drinking water project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 90 crore to be shared equally by the Centre and the state.

“We will do everything possible for the development of the state,” said Patnaik during his visit.

He also laid the foundation stone for a mini hockey stadium and ITI for Kutra and Koira.

The chief minister also unveiled the statue of B R Ambedkar at Uditnagar.

Patnaik attended a function organised by Catholic Christian community at Kutra. He was also honoured at several programmes organised by Muslim, Sikh and Jain communities in Rourkela.

These programmes were organised by different communities to felicitate the chief minister for being chosen the best administrator in the country at the ‘Outlook Speakout Awards’.

As a preventive measure, police had taken into custody over 60 Congress and BJP workers ahead of his visit to the district, police said.

