Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Bhadrak to review situation, curfew relaxed till 4 pm

Bhadrak: A scene after a communal tension broke out in Bhadrak, Odisha. PTI Photo Bhadrak: A scene after a communal tension broke out in Bhadrak, Odisha. PTI Photo

Curfew has been relaxed in Odisha’s violence-hit Bhadrak town till 4 pm on Wednesday to enable people buy important household items. Ban on social media has also been lifted after 48 hours. Banks, educational institutions, and government offices have opened and have started functioning normally since yesterday. More than 100 people have been arrested so far including the prime accused.

The curfew was imposed on April 7 over alleged abusive comments against Hindu deities on social media. Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be visiting Bhadrak today to review the situation with senior officials and district administration in the Collectorate, security will be beefed up.

According to a PTI report, a senior official on Tuesday said, “The decision to lift the ban on internet was taken in view of considerable improvement in situation and also to facilitate banking transactions and other important operations in the area.”

Senior BJD leader and local MP Arjun Charan Sethi accused the district administration and police for escalation of violence. He said, “Had the police and district administration of Bhadrak taken timely action, situation would not have aggravated to this extent.”

“The tension between two groups escalated as the police did not prevent gathering of people despite imposition of the prohibitory order,” Sethi added.

