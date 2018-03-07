Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to interact directly with people, sanction projects at once

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

With an eye on the Odisha assembly elections in 2019, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched a direct fund disbursement programme for development activities in the state.

The state government’s Ama Gaon, Ama Bikas (Our Village, Our Development) programme aims to connect rural Odisha directly with the chief minister. Patnaik flagged off four mobile video vans on Monday, which will reach different gram panchayats every week and highlight programmes run by the state government.

“We have initiated a new programme called Ama Gaon, Ama Bikas, where I speak directly to the people twice a week to hear about their projects and desires and I sanction the projects immediately. Today, for four Panchayats, I sanctioned projects worth Rs 4 crore,” said the CM, after sanctioning projects for Sambalpur, Ganjam, Koraput and Jajpur.

Patnaik sanctioned 32 projects, involving maintenance of ponds, roads and community centres.

Patnaik’s plan of regular interaction with people marks a sharp contrast to his earlier reclusive image in politics. So far, Patnaik has preferred addressing voters mostly during elections through public rallies and town halls. “This programme will strengthen our base in rural Odisha, where BJP has made some inroads due to the collapse of the Congress support base,” a BJD MLA said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App