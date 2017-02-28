Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sees chinks in BJD panchayat results

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said he is confident that the Biju Janata Dal will get a thumping majority in the 2019 Assembly elections, but accepted that the party needed some course correction after underperformance in some districts.

Patnaik’s comment came a day after Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said BJP is set to come to power in the state. “I am grateful to the people for reposing their faith in BJD and retaining it as the largest party with absolute majority, with 56 per cent of seats,” Patnaik said, a day after the State Election Commission announced the results of the panchayat polls in which the BJP has seen its seat share jump from 4 per cent to 35 per cent.

BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma said people had voted for change and the verdict would become clearer for the party in 2019.