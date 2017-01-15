Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says Centre ‘neglecting’ state, minister brother’s gas agency raided

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Source: Express photo) Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Source: Express photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday attacked the Centre over discontinuation of funds while saying his state has been a victim of neglect and conspiracy in Polavaram and Mahanadi projects. The development comes on a day Odisha vigilance police raided several petrol pumps and gas agencies, including one run allegedly by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s brother in Talcher town. Vigilance officials said the agency run by Pradhan’s brother had sold gas cylinders to one Debaraj Panda without documents.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Addressing a function here, Chief Minister Patnaik said Odisha has been repeatedly denied its rights on the rivers flowing through it. “But we are determined to fight this issue at every level till we achieve the desired results,” he said. He added that tribal students are facing problems in getting central scholarships for higher education due to the Centre’s indifference.

Patnaik’s comments came two days after the CBI raided premises of two lawmakers of his party in connection with the Seashore chit fund scam. One of them has applied for anticipatory bail. Hundreds of ruling BJD workers protested before the CBI office here and burnt Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s effigy in protest against the raids.