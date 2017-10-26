Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik prays for speedy recovery of conjoined twins

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI/Files) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI/Files)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday prayed for a speedy recovery of the conjoined twins from the state after they were successfully separated in a marathon surgery by a team of doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The 28-month-old twins, who were joined from their heads, were successfully separated after an 18-hour-long surgery. “Glad to learn of successful separation of Jaga Kalia at #AIIMS. Congrats to the doctors’ team. Pray to Lord Jagannath for speedy recovery,” the chief minister said in a Twitter post.

BJD leader and MP Baijayant Panda also wished safe recuperation of twins—-Jaga and Kalia–from Malipada village of Kandhamal district. Taking to his Twitter handle, Panda said the children have captivated millions of hearts. Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena said the twins were now kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after the surgery which concluded in the early hours today.

Describing the marathon exercise to separate the twins as a critical surgery performed by around 30 specialists from different departments like neurosurgery, neuro-anaesthesia and plastic surgery, Jena also prayed for quick recovery and safe recuperation of the twins. The twins are stated to be critical by the AIIMS doctors after the surgery and they would be kept under observation at least for 72 hours, he said, adding both are being monitored by a team of experts constantly.

The first phase of the surgery was performed on August 28 when the doctors created venous bypass to separate the veins shared by the babies that returns blood to the heart from the brain. The conjoined twins were admitted to the AIIMS on July 13.

The Odisha government has sanctioned Rs one crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the twins’ treatment.

