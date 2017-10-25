Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for Haj House in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Source: PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Source: PTI)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the first Haj House at Pokhariput area in the state capital. The Haj House, estimated to cost Rs 2.39 crore, would provide lodging facilities to the pilgrims, said Minority and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi. “The construction of Haj House would be completed in 1.5 years. Around 800 people go on Haj from Odisha every year. They need a place to stay in the state capital. This will be the first Haj House in Odisha,” he said.

Patnaik also inaugurated a command centre and control room for the Special Armed Police and a new office building of the Economic Offences Wing and Special Task Force.

Later in the day, the CM flagged off 12 Fish-on-Wheels vans. The vans would be selling fresh fish and shrimps to the people at Bhubaneswar.

