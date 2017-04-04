Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik kills speculation, says sister not keen on political post

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said his elder sister, author Gita Mehta, was not at all interested in politics. “My sister is not interested in any political position. Not in the Rajya Sabha or anything else,” he said, responding to journalists’ questions about her. Though Mehta, 73, is a frequent visitor to the CM’s residence, her name was doing the rounds as a possible replacement for BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Bishnu Das.

Das was asked to resign from the Rajya Sabha last week triggering speculations that Naveen may send Mehta to keep an eye on his flock of 28 MPs in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Das had been elected to the Rajya Sabha on a party ticket just last year and had not even completed his one year tenure out of the six-year term.

