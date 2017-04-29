Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik joins Instagram

A screengrab of Naveen Patnaik’s firs Instagram post A screengrab of Naveen Patnaik’s firs Instagram post

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today joined Instagram to connect with the citizens particularly with the youth.Patnaik can be followed on Instagram account @Naveen_Odisha, a statement of the chief minister’s office said.

The first Instgram post of the chief minister on the auspicious occasion of Akshya Tritiya hailed Lord Jagannath.

“Invite my friends to connect on @instagram now, and take forward our engagement with your views & suggestions,” Patnaik tweeted.

