Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Bhubaneswar-Bangkok flight

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off national carrier Air India’s Bhubaneswar-Bangkok flight from the Biju Patnaik International Airport Sunday. Air India’s new flight is the second direct international service from the Odisha capital.

The airline operated a 162-seater Airbus A 320 neo aircraft on its inaugural flight from Bhubaneswar to Bangkok. A total of 38 passengers took the flight from Bhubaneswar to Bangkok Sunday.

Patnaik described the new flight service as a historic moment. He hoped it would further strengthen the state’s ties with Southeast Asian countries and boost trade and tourism.

“Besides, it will pave way for attracting more international visitors to our Buddhist tourism centres,” the chief minister said. He also thanked Air India for starting the international flight.

The Bhubaneswar-Bangkok flight will operate twice a week – Thursdays and Sundays. Earlier, the incoming flight from Bangkok, AI 339, was welcomed with the customary water canon salute after it landed here. Incoming passengers were also given mementos and rose buds.

The flight to Bangkok fulfils a long-standing desire of the people of the state, which is known for its rich socio-religious confluence of Hindu, Buddhist and Jain heritage, said an airline official. The first direct international flight from Bhubaneswar started on April 26 this year.

