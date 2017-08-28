Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik greets Justice Misra on becoming CJI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday congratulated Justice Dipak Misra on becoming the Chief Justice of India. The chief minister also spoke to Justice Misra over telephone, an official in the CM’s office said. While greeting Justice Misra, who hails from Odisha, the chief minister described the occasion as a proud moment for the state.

“Congratulate Chief Justice of India Hon’ble Shri Dipak Misra on swearing in; a proud moment for Odisha. Many congratulations to him,” Patnaik said in a twitter post.

Justice Misra took oath as the 45th Chief Justice this morning, succeeding Justice J S Khehar. He was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

