Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik feels unwell at Independence Day programme, recovers

"The Chief Minister suddenly did not feel well due to humidity. Now he is completely OK and at Naveen Nivas (his residence)," an official of the Chief Minister's office said.

By: PTI | Bhubaneswar | Published:August 15, 2017 12:42 pm
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI Photo)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik suddenly felt unwell while addressing the people at the Independence Day function today but officials said he recovered soon after. “The Chief Minister suddenly did not feel well due to humidity. Now he is completely OK and at Naveen Nivas (his residence),” an official of the Chief Minister’s office said.

He would also attend all his programmes scheduled for the day as he is completely alright, the official said. The chief minister, who unfurled the national tri-colour at the state-level parade at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, was visibly unwell while delivering his address and was seen slowing down towards the end of his speech.

Despite that, he remained at the parade venue and took salute. On way to his residence, the chief minister went to the Capital Hospital where doctors examined him and said his health condition is perfectly alright. Senior BJD leader Debi Prsad Mishra told reporters after meeting Patnaik at his residence that the chief minister is fit and there is nothing to worry about his health.

