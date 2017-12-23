Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dismisses agriculture minister for ‘derogatory remarks’ against Brahmins

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has dismissed Rout from the council of ministers. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has dismissed Rout from the council of ministers. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Odisha Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout was dismissed from his post by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday for his “derogatory remarks” against Brahmins. Rout had allegedly remarked in an address to tribals that they never begged or committed suicide when facing a natural calamity, like a drought or flood, and contrasted this fortitude with Brahmins, who, he said, beg for alms.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said, “I strongly disapprove of anyone who makes derogatory remarks against any caste, creed, or religion. I have dismissed Dr Rout from the council of ministers.”

Brahmins across the state had protested against the remarks. Some members of Jagatsinghpur Brahmin Samaj had reportedly asked family priests of Rout to decline performing rituals in his household.

The minister had issued an apology in a video, posted on Facebook.

The former agriculture minister had been in controversy for series of controversial remarks on different groups, including farmers and women.

In the middle of the pest crisis earlier this year, Rout had reprimanded farmers for burning crops and said they would not be compensated. He had also demanded to know whether Brunda Sahu, the dead farmer who became the face of Odisha’s agriculture crisis, actually had taken out loans for cultivation.

He had also reportedly made derogatory comments against a female politician, by mocking women who leave their husbands for working in anganwadis.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd