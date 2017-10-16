Naveen Patnaik turns 72; Modi, Mamata wish him

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI/Files) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI/Files)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik turned 72 on Monday and contrary to his usual practice of low key celebrations, he cut a cake in the presence of several leaders of his party BJD, ministers and well wishers. Birthday wishes poured in from across the country and a large number of people thronged at Patnaik’s residence ‘Naveen Niwas’ with flowers to wish him. “Birthday wishes to Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik. I pray that he leads a long life blessed with good health,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his twitter post.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who often enquires about Patnaik’s health, said “Happy birthday Naveen babu @Naveen_Odisha Wishing you good health and happiness.” Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan too wished Patnaik. “Warm birthday greetings to Chief Minister of Odisha Shri @Naveen_Odisha Babu. May god bless him with good health and long life.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and many others also wished Patnaik. “I would like to express my deep gratitude to all who have wished me on my birthday. I will continue to work hard for the development and welfare of the people of our state,” Patnaik said.

BJD student wing organised a blood donation camp at the party headquarters. Similar camps have been planned at other places across Odisha, party sources said. The government has put up hoardings across the city praising Patnaik as an able administrator.

