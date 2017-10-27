#CoalBuryingGoa
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asks officials to fill up vacant posts in government

The chief minister also asked the departments to consult the advocate general to sort out legal issues as appointment in certain posts have been affected by court cases.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed various departments to fill up vacant posts in the state government as soon as possible. Patnaik said this at a meeting after launching a web portal for proper verification of employment and training process last evening.

The state’s finance department has approved recruitment in 90,465 posts, but appointment has been made in only 46,500 posts so far.

“Posting of Assistant Section Officers has been completed in the State Secretariat while recruitment of two batches of Odisha Administrative Service officers is also underway,” said Ashok Meena, Special Secretary, General Administration department.

Discussion was also held on taking steps to conduct Odisha Civil Services examination every year, and to ensure quick publication of the result of this year’s OCS examination, Meena said.

To make the recruitment process transparent, Meena said, emphasis would be laid on developing the skills of newly appointed candidates during their training period.

