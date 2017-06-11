Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asks district collectors to act as agents of change

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asked district collectors to act as agents of change to improve public service delivery and governance by using ‘3Ts’ – teamwork, transparency and technology. “I expect all the collectors to act as agents of change for the betterment of the government’s public service delivery mechanism where people are at the centre of governance,” Patnaik said while inaugurating a 3-day collectors’ workshop in Bhubaneswar.

“Encouraging team spirit, ensuring transparency and effectively using technology to provide last mile delivery of services to people shall be the focus of our administration,” the chief minister said. He also emphasised that collectors are at the cutting edge of delivery of all pro-people initiatives.

Stating that feedback from people would also be obtained for improving service delivery, Patnaik said a web portal for collecting feedback from citizens has also been developed.

Inputs from people would be received till June 30 and the outcome of this workshop coupled with constructive suggestions from citizens would be duly considered for improving our reach to the people, he said.

Patnaik listed rural housing, water supply, paddy procurement, schemes related to farmers, facilities for students, municipal services, youth and skill development, implementation of the Forest Rights Act and welfare schemes for construction workers as the pro-people initiatives of the government.

Other measures are public service delivery under the Odisha Right to Public Services Act and improvement of government hospitals and health services, he said. “I will be reviewing the performance of all the collectors regarding improvement in public service delivery through use of 3Ts on a regular basis,” the CM said.

While giving suggestions the officials should look from the point of view of the people as to how their lives could be improved with government interventions, Patnaik said. “Today you wear two hats, you are the person who has expectations from the government and you are also the government from whom people have lot of expectations,” he said.

