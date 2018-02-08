Odisha CM announces SIT probe into Kunduli rape and suicide case

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Express photo: Partha Paul/File) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Express photo: Partha Paul/File)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a probe by Special Investigation Team (SIT), monitored by the High Court, into the Kunduli gang rape.

The SIT probe will be carried out alongside the state Crime Branch probe and the independent judicial enquiry. “The State Government will take immediate steps for handing over of the investigation of the cases to a Special Investigation Team with a prayer to be monitored by Court,” Patnaik said.

However spokesperson of the Odisha BJP, Sajjan Sharma, said, “The chief Minister is very good at announcing things, which yield nothing. The girl died because nothing happened, even after she went around the state telling her story and demanding justice.”

“An SIT investigation, which is both appointed and monitored by the (Odisha) High Court, is acceptable,” veteran Congress leader Narsingh Mishra told the Indian Express.

“But an SIT team appointed by the state government is not acceptable,” he added. The 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by four men in uniform on October 10 last year in Odisha’s Koraput district. She committed suicide on January 22.

