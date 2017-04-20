Odisha clashes: Longer relaxation of curfew in violence-hit Bhadrak

A scene after a communal tension broke out in Bhadrak, Odisha. PTI Photo A scene after a communal tension broke out in Bhadrak, Odisha. PTI Photo

The strife-torn Bhadrak town, hit by communal violence triggered by abusive remarks to Hindu deities on social media early this month, is limping back to normalcy, said the district collector on Thursday. Bhadrak Collector Gyana Ranjan Das said the town which suffered an estimated loss of property worth Rs nine crore, is still reeling under the after effects of the April 6-7 violence.

The town saw longer hours of relaxation in curfew during the day but remained under it for the entire night, he said adding the period of relaxation of curfew was increased to 14 hours from 6 AM to 8 PM. “We are constantly watching the situation. A decision on lifting the curfew will be taken after review of the situation,” he said.

“The town has incurred a loss of Rs nine crore due to the violent incidents on April 6 and 7,” Das said after submitting a damage assessment report to Revenue Divisional Commissioner A B Ota of the central division. A comprehensive assessment of damage was made on an order by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his April 12 visit to the town in the wake of the violence, triggered by alleged abusive remarks against Hindu deities on social media.

The collector said around 450 business establishments, godowns, shops, makeshift structures, temporary stalls, houses and religious institutions had been damaged. Materials worth over Rs 5 crore had been looted during the violence, he said adding the violence affected 27 wards in Bhadrak municipality area.

Das said during assessment process, the inquiry teams conducted scrutiny at the affected areas and even the loss suffered by small street vendors had been taken into account. As many as 195 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence, police said.

