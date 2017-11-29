Odisha chlorine gas leak: 40 people hospitalised after complaints of nausea and vomiting

The damaged chlorine tank was immediately removed by the fire personnel to a deserted place at the nearby river islet on information. The damaged chlorine tank was immediately removed by the fire personnel to a deserted place at the nearby river islet on information.

As many as 40 people were taken ill on Wednesday following a leakage of Chlorine gas from the pump house located in the campus of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha.

Sushant Mohapatra, Cuttack District Collector, who rushed to the hospital after the mishap, said all those who have taken ill due to gas leak were admitted to hospital but 25 of them were later discharged.

“An enquiry will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the gas leak,” Mohapatra said adding that chlorine gas was stored for the purpose of water purification.

Patients and attendants and other people near to the pump house complained of nausea, chest pain and vomiting. According to hospital sources, conditions of three are stated to be serious and they have been shifted to ICU.

The damaged chlorine tank was immediately removed by the fire personnel to a deserted place at the nearby river islet on information. The said, at least three gas-filled cylinders were kept inside the pump house and the compressed gas leaked from one of the damaged cylinder.

(With PTI inputs)

