  • Odisha: Child’s body found, locals torch police station

Though police on Sunday arrested the accused, who is yet to be identified, the reason behind the murder was not clear so far.

By: Express News Service | Bhubaneswar | Published:February 20, 2017 2:10 am

Villagers in Bargarh district of western Odisha on Sunday set a local police station on fire and damaged a police vehicle after the body of a four-year-old boy, who went missing since February 4, was recovered from a paddy field Saturday night.

The villagers in Melchhamunda police station area also blocked a road by placing the body and staged a dharna near the SP’s office. Piyush, son of a businessman, was found dead in a paddy field near Kalangadera village. Though police on Sunday arrested the accused, who is yet to be identified, the reason behind the murder was not clear so far.

