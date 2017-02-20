Odisha: Child’s body found, locals torch police station

Villagers in Bargarh district of western Odisha on Sunday set a local police station on fire and damaged a police vehicle after the body of a four-year-old boy, who went missing since February 4, was recovered from a paddy field Saturday night.

The villagers in Melchhamunda police station area also blocked a road by placing the body and staged a dharna near the SP’s office. Piyush, son of a businessman, was found dead in a paddy field near Kalangadera village. Though police on Sunday arrested the accused, who is yet to be identified, the reason behind the murder was not clear so far.