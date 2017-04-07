Odisha: Chief of chit fund firm Artha Tatwa gets 7-year jail

Pradip Sethy. (File photo) Pradip Sethy. (File photo)

A special CBI court in Bhubaneswar on Thursday sentenced chit fund firm Artha Tatwa (AT) Group’s chief Pradip Sethy to 7-year imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to defrauding investors of their money.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on Sethy, failing which he will be required to undergo another 6 months of imprisonment.

Apart from him, the court also sentenced Manoj Patnaik, another director of AT Group to 4 years of imprisonment and imposed on him a fine of Rs 10,000. Both Sethy and Patnaik had pleaded guilty before the CBI court on Wednesday.

The court has directed AT Group to deposit Rs 250 crore failing which their properties will be attached. This is the second conviction in the chit fund scam after the probe was taken over by CBI in May 2014 following an order by the Supreme Court.

In December 2015, CBI had managed the first conviction after a special CBI court here sentenced a Gouri Sankar Parida, MD of Eshore Developers, a chit fund company to 2-year rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 72,000.

In November 2010, Sethy, then 32 and a computer science diploma holder from Ganjam district, left his sales job at an insurance company to start 9 firms under the Artha Tatwa Group that had interests in cooperative societies, housing, infrastructure, insurance, equity management, healthcare, knowledge process outsourcing, information technology, computer hardware products including a laptop brand called Systematix, food products, retail and security.

The group made many promises to its customers, including houses at cheap rates in Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Berhampur. The Group, registered under the Companies Act and the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, collected money from small investors in Odisha with a promise of high returns ranging from 15 to 20 per cent.

By 2012, he had invested in real estate in Kolkata, and funded TV serials and Odia films. Some of the earliest investors got their money, but soon, the payments dried up. In February 2013, some of the investors filed an FIR against Sethy at the Balasore police station. By then, he had reportedly collected Rs 500 crore from the public. He was arrested in May 2013 and since then, he has been in jail.

Former BJD chief whip Prabhat Tripathy was the first BJD politician to be arrested. The CBI has also interrogated BJD MLA Pranab Balbantray.

In April last year, CBI had issued a notice to BJD minister Sanjay Das Burma seeking documentary evidence of two of his SUVs after opposition

Congress and BJP alleged that the vehicles were given by AT Group chief Pradeep Sethy.

