Odisha budget: BJD govt doubles allocation for agriculture, allied sectors

With eyes on the Assembly polls due next year, Odisha Finance Minister Sashi Bhushan Behera on Friday presented the state’s budget for 2018-19, with a focus on farming and social sectors.

While the total estimate of the budget stands at Rs 1.2 lakh crore — up by 12.3 per cent from the previous fiscal — the government has allocated Rs 16,765 crore for agriculture and allied sectors, which is more than double from last fiscal. Fiscal deficit for 2017-18 stood at 3.4 per cent of GSDP.

As per the state’s Economic Survey Report for 2017-18, contribution of agriculture to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has declined to 20 per cent over an extended period, but it still supports 50% of the state’s population.

State Congress spokesperson Lalatendu Mohapatra said: “This budget has no proposal to stop farmer suicides, for marketing of agri produce, or price benefits in addition to MSP. This is a budget to get votes, not for Odisha’s development.”

According to a PTI report, the three departments with the highest allocations are Finance (Rs 24,530.17 crore), School and Mass Education (Rs 14,487.10 crore) and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water (Rs 13,725 crore).

The BJD was upbeat about the budget. “Considering the impact of demonetisation and GST, we expect to grow at 7.14% and outperform the national average at 6.5%,” MP Rabindra Jena said, adding that maximum emphasis has been placed on farmers and social sector.

